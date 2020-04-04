GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are investigating after a gunshot victim was reported to them Saturday night.
Dispatch confirms to FOX Carolina the call on the 200 block of Suber Road came in around 8:30 p.m. We later learned from Greenville County S.O. that the woman was reportedly shot with a pellet gun. She's okay and safe now, but a male suspect is still inside the residence.
SWAT has now set up a command center and are trying to negotiate the suspect's surrender.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
