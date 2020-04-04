Gunshot wound scene on Suber Road

Gunshot wound scene on Suber Road

 (FOX Carolina/ April 4, 2020)

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are investigating after a gunshot victim was reported to them Saturday night.

Dispatch confirms to FOX Carolina the call on the 200 block of Suber Road came in around 8:30 p.m. We later learned from Greenville County S.O. that the woman was reportedly shot with a pellet gun. She's okay and safe now, but a male suspect is still inside the residence. 

SWAT has now set up a command center and are trying to negotiate the suspect's surrender.

Stay tuned for updates as we get them.

Coral Princess docks in Miami with 2 dead and several ill of coronavirus, after ports shunned it for days

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.