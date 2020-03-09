GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A spokesman for Greenville County said County Council will once again discuss the county’s 1996 resolution speaking against LGBTQ lifestyles in a special called meeting.
The special meeting will be Wednesday at 3 p.m. in Council Chambers.
The issue at hand is the 1996 Family Values Resolution, which expressed approval of “traditional family values” over LGBTQ lifestyles which were, per the resolution, “incompatible with Greenville County standards."
Despite a continued push from the LGBTQ community, the council’s recent effort to pass a “sunset resolution” to rid the books of that 1996 resolution and others failed by one vote.
PREVIOUSLY - Greenville Co. Council fails to pass 'Sunset Resolution' to rid books of many old resolutions, including 1996 resolution against LGBTQ lifestyles
The Greenville Chamber also released this statement on the council’s 1996 resolution on Monday:
“The Greenville Chamber supports policies that promote economic inclusion, growth, and competitiveness. The County Council resolution at the center of the current debate does not reflect the diverse, successful community that Greenville has become in the past 24 years. Companies in Greenville County and throughout the region recognize the value of diversity in their workforce, their customers, and their leadership.
Determining our community’s values is not the purview of the Greenville County Council. Those values are instilled and nurtured every day in Greenville’s homes, houses of worship, and community groups. It is the County Council’s responsibility to enact policies that address our community’s challenges and ensure the county government carries out its duties and responsibilities in a fair and impartial way – without regard to race, gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or religious beliefs.
We look forward to working with the Council on measures that will accelerate paths to economic prosperity for everyone in Greenville, including increased educational attainment, improved infrastructure, and better access to high-wage, high-skill, high-demand jobs."
MORE NEWS - MUSC offering free virtual screenings for anyone in SC who thinks they may have coronavirus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.