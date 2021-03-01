GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - After serving the Greenville community for nearly 40 years, the Commerce Club announced it will be closing its doors for good in two weeks.
According to the club's Facebook page, it will be permanently closing on Friday, March 19 at 9 p.m.
The Commerce Club released the following statement on their Facebook page:
"Over the past 37 years, the Commerce Club has been a proud member of this community. It is with a heavy heart that we are saying goodbye. The Club will permanently close on Friday, March 19, 2021 at 9 p.m. We thank you for many wonderful years and will treasure the memories we've made with Members and staff over the years. It has been our privilege and pleasure to serve you."
