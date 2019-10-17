GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) There's a lot Becky Warth likes about her neighborhood.
“I live close enough to walk downtown, our neighborhood is very vibrant," said Warth.
She lives in the Haynie-Sirrine area known as Chicora Crest.
“We have a diverse-mix of families and incomes that live here," Warth said.
But just feet away from her home is a construction site and the sound of traffic.
“The traffic is something to deal with," she said.
Warth and others who live in the area support their neighborhood associations that make up the group We Can Do Better Greenville.
“We just feel like as citizens we have a right to have some input," Warth said.
She's referring to a billion-dollar project to redevelop 37 acres of land for the new county square, which includes mixed use space of businesses and housing and it will affect her neighborhood too.
“The renderings are beautiful- the size of the project is too large.” Warth said.
The County Square project stretches from University Ridge into other areas of the city. Right now, Greenville City zoning rules allow for six-story buildings in that area of development.
“The zoning changes, the requests that they are making are to allow for 20-story buildings," Warth said.
County Council and City Council brokered a deal to include $2 million for five years for affordable housing in Haynie-Sirrine area in exchange for more than $20 million in funding for a new downtown convention center.
“We know development is coming, but we want it to be at the right scale for our city and our neighborhood," Warth said.
A special volunteer commission, made up of seven community members chosen by the council, would vote 5-2 in favor of the plan, albeit with a handful of modifications.
Members of the commission say they spent hours examining the project details and acknowledged their decision to approve will impact many neighborhoods in the Haynie-Sirrine area.
As part of the approved plan, more than 5,200 parking spaces will be created inside garage-like structures. The square will also provide green spaces and three options for affordable housing for seniors and families. Several trails were also proposed to connect the green spaces, along with the creation of new bike lanes and parallel street parking. Additionally, two central plazas and three dog parks have been proposed in the plan.
This will, however, mean major infrastructural changes. University Ridge will need to be re-aligned, and more left turns will be added to some areas.
The applicant who proposed the plan suggested a 20-story building, two 12-story buildings, and numerous other buildings that are 8, 6, and 4 stories in height. However, the commission voted against to the 20-story building for now and said they'd revisit the plan to modify it later.
County council member Butch Kirven spoke up at the meeting, saying they've courted ideas from multiple developers since 2008, whittling down to one idea they all liked. This proposal also includes a fountain, east access, and a place to relax, according to Kirven, which he also pitched as a gathering area for events like Memorial Day or Veterans' Day.
Public comments in favor of the project applauded the plan, saying it was "smart growth" for Greenville. An issue with affordable housing was raised, with a request for it to be addressed more concisely.
Opposing voices noted the Haynie-Sirrine area has been around for 137 years, using the area's historical value as part of their concerns. A group presented a signed petition calling on the developer to follow existing zoning codes, with more than 500 signatures on it. Opposing commenters also lamented that they were not filled in on anything with the project and claimed they were bit allowed to have input, while also saying the project would take away a buffer from the west end business district.
