Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office, family members and friends of fallen deputy, Sgt. Conley Jumper gathered to say goodbye to the longtime lawman.
The funeral was held at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena to remember the life of who sheriff Hobart Lewis called, "a gentle giant."
Sergeant Jumper was a 28 year veteran of law enforcement. In his nearly three decades serving the community, Sheriff Lewis says Sgt. Jumper never once received a complaint against him.
During his time in law enforcement, Sgt. Jumper received two distinguished service awards, the Russ Sorrow Award given by Crime Stoppers of Greenville County, a Letter of Commendation from the US Postal Inspection Service.
Sgt. Conley leaves behind his wife of 25 years, Sarah Jumper, his daughter Catherine and K-9 partner Tango.
Lewis was the first to speak following the opening prayer.
The sheriff said Jumper was knowledgeable, respectable, sharp, loving, caring, strong, and gentle, all characteristics that Lewis looks for in the ideal deputy.
The sheriff said Jumper was loved not only by his colleagues, but by the entire community.
“The outpouring of support from the businesses and agencies in the community has been overwhelming,” the sheriff said.
In the days since Jumper’s death, Lewis said his office has heard from so many members of the community whose lives were touched by the fallen deputy’s actions.
Lewis revealed that Jumper was eligible to retire, but he chose to keep working.
“This is what Sgt. Jumper chose, and this is what he loved to do.”
Lewis said Jumper viewed his work on the sheriff's office interdiction team as a sort of retirement and loved sharing his knowledge and values with new recruits.
The sheriff closed by saying, "Jumper has retired now, but trust me when I say, his legacy is embedded in the sheriff's office and the hearts of all who knew him."
Next to speak was United States Postal Inspector Mike Nicholson, who said he had worked closely with Jumper since 2008.
Nichsolson read from Proverbs, "'The wicked flee though no one pursues, but the righteous are as bold as a lion,'" and said that he believes that Jumper was acting "bold as a lion" on Tuesday when he lost his life in the line of duty.
Nicholson said Jumper's assistance played an integral part in the Postal Inspection Service accomplishing its mission in Greenville and the Upstate through his diligent work and integrity.
"He not only believed in doing things the right way, but he led by example," Nicholson recalled.
