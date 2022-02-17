GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Community members are invited to a series of public meetings to reimagine and transform the entrance into Downtown Greenville from I-385 with new project.
The Greenville Gateway project is root in a vision to optimize the experience of visitors to Downtown Greenville by developing pedestrian walkways, restaurants and housing, and plaza space.
The project includes areas between N. Church Street, E. Washington Street, Richland Way, Atlas Street and Sunflower St. which includes the Pettigru Historic District, the Bon Secours Wellness Arena, and the Law Enforcement Center.
“We are very excited about the opportunity to work together on making the gateway district the beautiful doorway to our beloved City of Greenville,” said Robert Donovan, founder and CEO of DOM360.
The project is the vision of Robert and Jennifer Donovan, leaders of the automotive marketing agency DOM360. They invite all who are interested in helping co-create this project to participate in the upcoming meetings and Q&A forum with residents, designers, and the other collaborators.
Schedule of Events:
- Friday, Feb. 18, 3:00 p.m. -5:00 p.m. – Charrette Meeting 1 – Coldwell Banker Caine, 111 Williams St.
- Saturday, Feb. 19, 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. – Charrette Meeting 2 –Coldwell Banker Caine, 111 Williams St.
- Saturday, Feb. 19, 3:00 p.m. -6:00 p.m. – Open Studio Hours
- Sunday, Feb. 20, 3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. – Open Studio Hours
- Monday, Feb. 21, 10:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m. – Open Studio Hours
- Tuesday, Feb. 22, 5:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. – Final Presentation and Q&A – Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Stella Lounge, 650 N Academy St, Greenville, SC 29601
For more information on this project, visit greenvillegateway.com or send questions to info@greenvillegateway.com.
