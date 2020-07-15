GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville Convention Center, home to mass gathering events, is a business that's been financially impacted by the pandemic.
General Manager John Wilusz says if the phone is ringing these days, it's because people are wanting to cancel events, rather than wanting to book them.
"We've had some clients that really want to have events and get back into it responsibly," Wilusz said. "We have clients that are just really concerned about it."
One event held every year at the Convention Center, the Carolina Foothills Dog Show Cluster, is scheduled for next week - but won't be open to the public.
"We have taken a lot of effort to be sure that not only are our exhibitors, our judges, our working staff and our community would be safe with us coming," said Kris Harner, Chair of the Dog Show Cluster.
Harner says the group is disappointed that the public wont be able to attend, but are keeping social distancing their main priority.
Wilusz says they are working with vendors to make sure there is enough space to safely social distance.
"If we get to a point where the crowds are such that we cant social distance then the doors will be closed and it will be one out, one in," he said. "Our focus is social distancing, not numbers of people."
