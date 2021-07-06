GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Coroner's Office released a statement after a fatal crash on Wade Hampton Boulevard this afternoon.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office says they responded with SCHP to 3600 Wade Hampton Boulevard for a single motor vehicle collision.
Coroner Evans said in a statement, "Deputy Coroners responded to 3600 Wade Hampton Blvd. for a single motor vehicle collision. The restrained driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on scene by paramedics upon their arrival. An external examination will be performed July 7, 2021."
Corporal Joe Hovis says that the crash happened at around 3:09 p.m. this afternoon approximately 1.5 miles south of Taylors, SC.
The driver was travelling south on Wade Hampton Boulevard when they went off the right side of the roadway and struck a bridge according to Corporal Hovis. The driver was seat belted at the time of the crash but was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Corporal Hovis.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed earlier that they responded to the scene.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: Anderson police searching for missing woman last seen Friday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.