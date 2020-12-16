GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office says one person has died following a crash in Greenville County on Wednesday.
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Augusta Road and McKelvey Road just after 1 p.m.
The coroner's office said they are still en route to the scene but confirmed one person has died.
Stay tuned for more updates as we work to learn more.
