GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- City leaders have narrowed the search down to three people: John McDonough, Jeff Jones, and Dan Hoffman.
McDonough is the front runner of the three. Officials are currently negotiating a contract with him.
Mayor Knox White says they took a different approach with this search. The city wanted someone who could offer more that just filling the city manager’s open seat. So, they enlisted help in selecting to right candidate.
“So our search firm, which is a Greenville based search firm that really understands our culture,” said Mayor White. “Went across the country to really ask the question who are the most talented people out there working for cities and counties, and try to persuade people to take a look at Greenville, South Carolina.”
One of the main things the search included was finding people who aren’t actively looking for a job.
Although McDonough is the number one contender, FOX Carolina asked Mayor White his thoughts on the other candidates.
Jones serves as Deputy City Manager for Mesquite, Texas. “He has great enthusiasm, he’s younger but doesn’t have the same job experience that McDonough has,” said Mayor White.
Dan Hoffman is the Assistant City Manager of Gainesville, Florida. “ he’s kind of an innovation chief innovator. He’s hired by other people to come up with new ideas on how to manage projects and such,” said Mayor White.
City leaders wants someone who can handle rapid growth and experience has led to an improvement on the quality of life for citizens.
They feel McDonough offers that.
“His particular municipality is sort of famous for offering high quality of life in n what is a high growth area — of course Atlanta is a lot of green space and parks, a lot of attention to traffic control and some very innovative traffic matters,” Mayor White said.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.