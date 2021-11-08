GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- On Monday night, the Greenville City Council voted to move forward with the plan to purchase a new public safety complex.
A resolution to move forward with the purchase passed its first reading. There will be a second vote at another meeting in two weeks.
The new public safety complex will house Greenville City Fire, The Greenville Police Department and the Greenville Municipal Court. All three agencies expressed their need for more space and a newer building in a video on Monday night.
The new building is located at the intersection of Halton Road and Mall Connector Road. Officials expect that the entire purchase and remodeling process will cost $27 Million.
For more information on the potential new campus and the city's plans, you can visit: News Flash • Greenville, SC • CivicEngage.
