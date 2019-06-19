GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Calling all country music fans, Greenville will have its own country music festival this summer.
The Greenville Country Music Fest is scheduled for August 31 at Fluor Field in downtown Greenville.
The lineup includes Old Dominion, Lanco, Filmore, Gyth Rigdon, John Gurney, and more.
Tickets start at $30.
