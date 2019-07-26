GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville County Animal Care is asking for the public's help after an influx of animals have been surrendered in July, they told media.
Paula Church, a spokesperson with Greenville County Animal Care says that the facility has taken in a total of 748 animals in July.
Church says they are still maintaining there lifesaving rate at 92% but that is an achievement that was made possible by the community.
Now, the facility is calling on the community again for that same help.
If you are interested in volunteering, donating, or adopting, you can find more information here.
Meet Zani: He is a 3-year-old hound/shepard mix looking for his forever home!
Meet Mallory: She is a 4-year-old female, hound mix, searching for her forever home!
Meet Danni: She is a 2 month old domestic short hair, female kitten looking for her forever home.
Meet Jerry: He is a 10-year-old male retriever mix looking for his forever home!
You also can check out there latest available for adoption on their Facebook.
