GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenville County Animal Care is asking for donations to help keep their animals warm!
According to a Facebook post, the organization is asking for fleece blankets and towels. New or used will suffice.
Those interested in donating in person can drop off their towels and blankets at 328 Furman Hall Road in Greenville.
Another option is to donate via their Amazon Wishlist.
