GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville County Animal Care has taken an additional 80 animals due to Hurricane Dorian, according to a press release.
To combat this, the Animal Care facility will be offering free pet adoptions through Saturday, September 7th.
"Dogs and cats have traveled all the way from their shelters in Myrtle Beach to get away from the hurricane and now we need forever homes! Adoptions allow Animal Care to create space for the others that have been displaced and give shelters along the coast time to recover." a spokesperson says.
Greenville County Animal Care welcomes dozens of animals from the Carolina coasts as Hurricane Dorian nears.
