Greenville County Animal Care raises more than $14,000 in #BettyWhiteChallenge
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Greenville County Animal Care joined in on the #BettyWhiteChallenge raising over $14,000.
Greenville County Animal Care posted this on its Facebook page:
"She was a dear treasure to us all, and we are so, so grateful everyone who chose to honor her memory through giving towards life-saving work. Betty’s kindness and care will never be forgotten!"
Those wanting to contribute can do so at this link: https://www.greenvillecounty.org/ACS/Donate.aspx
