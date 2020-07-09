Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Following the July 4 holiday, Greenville County Animal Care says they've had more dogs than ever before show up to the shelter.
Officials say 85 dogs have arrived post July 4 celebrations and for the first time since March, the shelter is full.
The shelter wants owners to know their pets, possibly scared and lost during the July 4 holiday, are safe and waiting to be picked up.
For the next two weeks, Animal Care will waive the fees for pick-up/return to owner, provide an ID tag, and offer free micro-chipping in case they are separated again.
To view lost pets and see if your dog could be on there, click here.
