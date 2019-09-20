GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Animal Care has eight special dogs that need fur-ever families, all of whom were dogs left homeless by Hurricane Dorian.
GCAC posted photos of the dogs, all of whom are described as both dog and people friendly. Five are girls and three are boys, all with smiling faces for their next family.
Some of the dogs are heartworm-positive, but GCAC notes that not only is the illness treatable, but also completely sponsored to keep the cost off of these dogs' newest families.
All you have to do to see the dogs is stop by the shelter and say you want to visit with a hurricane dog.
