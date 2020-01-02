GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County announced 45 temporary polling locations on Thursday that will be in place for upcoming special elections and the Democratic Party Presidential Preference Primary.
Greenville County spokesman Bob Mihalic said several of the polling places normally held in schools will not be available and some others are also unavailable due to construction or other conflicts.
The city of Greenville released this list of all the polling locations for those upcoming special elections and primary. The highlighted polling locations are the temporary ones.
The Republican primary for the Greenville County sheriff's race is Jan. 7.
If a runoff is needed, that election will be Jan. 21.
The special election to fill the office of sheriff will be on March 10, 2020.
The Democratic Party Presidential Preference Primary will be on Saturday, February 29.
The polling places for those races will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
LIST: Greenville County polling places for primary, special elections
