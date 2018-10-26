GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - After bomb threats against political figures made headlines over the course of five days, authorities across the country are stepping up their efforts to protect.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office bomb squad showed various types of equipment to our cameras; including two robots.
"That robot is the workhorse of our bomb squad," Sgt. Charles Gonzalez said. He's the commander of the Greenville County bomb squad. "If we need to move items, if we need to use it as a camera platform or a surveillance platform, we can do with that. It saves us from having to send an actual bomb technician into a building or anywhere that might be a suspicious item.
When the team sends in a bomb squad member, they are equipped with more than 140 pounds of protective equipment. Gonzalez said there have been incidents here in the Upstate some may not even be aware of.
"The bank robbery we had several months back on White Horse Road. Someone went in and robbed the bank and left an item on the counter," Gonzalez said. "Looking at it, it looked like pipe with wires in it. We recently trained on that, with opening doors with robots so we never had to send a person in the bank to get the item. It was all done with robots."
The robot this team uses has two cameras and an X-Ray mounted on the top. Gonzalez said this kind of robot you will find all across the country. It can also be used during SWAT and Hazmat operations.
Gonzalez said the "bomb community" is very small. He said there are only 11 bomb squads in the state, with about 60 bomb technicians a part of these teams.
He said it's imperative bomb technicians constantly study the latest trends and continuously study. He will head to Charleston to train with the FBI and bring that material back to the Upstate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.