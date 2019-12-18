Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday, Global Lending Services LLC announced plans to expand its current operations in Greenville County.
GLS, an automotive lending company, is expected to invest more than $4.2 million for a planned expansion. The move is projected to create 669 new jobs.
The business, located at 1200 Brookfield Boulevard in Greenville, says the expansion will accommodate their growing sales. The expansion will enable GLS to double its operations in Greenville over the next five years to support customer growth and dealer demand.
Global Lending Services CEO Steve Thibodeau said,“Greenville has been a great home to GLS. The city has provided a climate for tremendous growth for our organization. The talented workforce, along with the focus on automotive and consumer finance, has aligned well with our vision for GLS. We are excited about the next phase of our growth and look forward to many more years of continued growth and success in Greenville.”
The expansion is expected to be completed by the summer of 2020 and the company says initial hiring efforts are already underway. Anyone interested in applying can do so by clicking here.
GLS provides consumer financing for the purchase of new and used vehicles at more than 12,000 automotive dealerships that service over 150,000 customers throughout the U.S.
More news: Restaurant in Taylors goes up in flames; fire still under investigation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.