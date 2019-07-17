Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Accurate Brazing is expanding its company's operations in Greenville County making a $13 million investment.
Accurate Brazing, a division of Aalberts N.V., heat treats materials that include stainless steel, super alloys, copper and refractory materials in support of aircraft and turbines.
The facility, located along Garlington Road in Greenville County, will install a new world-class Hot Isostatic Press. The press will be designed to improve ductility and stress resistance of critical, high-performance manufactured materials.
The new expansion will expand operations by approximately 20,000 feet and add eight additional jobs.
The company has been located at the Garlington Road facility since 2001 and added another location on Pelham Road in 2017.
The project is expected to be complete in the second quarter of 2020.
