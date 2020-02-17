Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Monday, February 17, marks the 50th Anniversary of the integration of Greenville County Schools.
To celebrate the occasion, The Children's Museum of the Upstate will host a one-night performance of "One Voice: A Black History Narrative," at 7 p.m.
“One Voice: A Black History Narrative” is a one man show spanning the over 180 year journey of the African-American story through the voices of several iconic characters.
On hand for the occasion will be Elaine Whittenberg-Boyce of Greenville. Mrs. Whittenberg-Boyce was the first black student to attend a previously all-white school in the county.
Now in her mid 60's, Mrs. Whittenberg-Boyce remembers the story through the legacy of her father A.J. Whittenberg who filed a suit against The School District of Greenville County in 1963 on behalf of his daughter and other students of color.
A.J. Whittenberg Elementary School now educates in her father's honor and memory on Westfield Street in Greenville.
Tickets for tonight's show will be available for $10 for the one night only show. Light refreshments will be served. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.
In addition to tonight's show Greenville County Schools is partnering with the Upcountry History Museum to offer free admission to a commemorative exhibit from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Historic documents and memorabilia will be on display. There will also be several “history makers” there to share their personal experiences with guests.
