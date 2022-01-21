GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - It’s a possible new addition to a Greenville County firearms law that has people in the community fired up.
Thursday night, Greenville County Council introduced the idea of applying criminal penalties – ranging from fines to jail time – to people who violate the county’s already existing law supporting the 2nd Amendment.
Basically, the new county amendment says that anyone who tries to take away or restrict the gun rights of a Greenville County resident could be arrested.
Some view the law as a necessity. Others – raising questions about who this law is directed at, and how it would be enforced.
Greenville County already has a law in place, which declares that the county supports the right to bear arms, and opposes any effort to regulate or constrict gun ownership. The new item proposed Thursday is a merely an amendment to that law, which adds a specific punishment.
That punishment/penalty is something neighbors spoke out overwhelmingly in favor of Thursday night.
“This is a real battle against the federal government, who is clearly trying to weed itself into our our lives even at the local level,” said Reverend Mark Burns, whose words were echoed by many who spoke out at Thursday night’s meeting.
The overwhelming consensus among Greenville County residents in attendance seemed to be that there is some sort of larger effort at work to somehow take away their firearms, and that Greenville County needs to pass any laws they can to protect gun owners.
But a law declaring Greenville County a 2nd amendment-supporting county has already been on the books since September 2021.
Specifically, Thursday night’s new amendment, introduced by county councilman Joe Dill of district 17, would see that anyone who tries to violate someone’s Second Amendment rights in Greenville County could spend up to 30 days in prison and/or face a $500 fine.
“I’m surprised this has come up again," said Greenville County councilman Lynn Ballard of District 26.
Ballard told Fox Carolina that he is puzzled, since the county has already declared its support for people's’ right to bear arms, and believes something like this could be difficult to enforce.
“Whom – or what – is the target for enforcement of this?" Ballard asked. “Not who is going to enforce it, but who are they going to enforce it against? That is not clear to me and several of my colleagues," he said.
In a statement, councilman Dill responded, saying “a law is no good without a penalty. That’s the reason it needs to be added, and a large percentage of the population support it. I hope the council in their wisdom agree with me.”
“You’d have to enforce it somehow if it’s a law, and it should be laid out so everyone knows what the rules are," weighed in Kendall Lemons, manager at Dewey‘s Pawn and Gun shop on Augusta Road in Greenville County.
As someone who helps sell firearms, Lemons says he would support anything that made it more difficult to restrict gun ownership. But he says he also has some enforcement questions.
“On the front end, I guess the intentions are good as long as it’s clear and obvious as to how things would be enforced on the back end,” he said.
“This is going to take a lot of discussion to iron out and get good solid answers to these questions," Ballard concluded.
Another question that’s being posed right now amongst county council: can Greenville County legally pass an amendment like this?
A similar discussion happened in Aiken County back in August 2021, when they try to pass policies like the one Greenville is looking to put into effect now.
In a letter to Aiken County Council Chairman Gary Bunker, South Carolina’s Attorney General Alan Wilson told the county:
“We are concerned that if adopted by a local government in South Carolina, such an ordinance…is preempted under state law."
The AG went on to say that county law cannot supersede state law when it comes to regulating purchase and possession of firearms, adding that South Carolina’s AG‘s office has put out multiple positions in support of the Second Amendment.
According to the same statement, in Wilson’s eyes, it is the purview of the state government, not of the county in question – or any county government in South Carolina – to regulate itself when it comes to guns.
Fox Carolina reached out to the AG‘s office to see if they had a comment on this new amendment from Greenville County. We will update our viewers when we hear more.
To view the county's existing ordinance/see what would be added, click below:
