PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) - At least one person has died following a collision on Highway 20 near Piedmont, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
The office confirmed they were responding to the scene near the highway's intersection with Oak Hill Drive on Thursday. Highway Patrol troopers are also investigating the collision.
As of writing, all lanes on the highway are blocked.
FOX Carolina has a crew en route to the scene. Updates are expected.
