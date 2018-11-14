GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office says one person has died after a collision on Interstate 85 Wednesday evening.
Highway Patrol indicates the collision, which was reported around 8:55 p.m., is near the mile marker 51 on the southbound lanes of the interstate.
Greenville County coroner Kent Dill tells FOX Carolina the collision involved two vehicles, one of which is a tractor trailer.
We're told there is a roadway blockage happening now as well.
FOX Carolina is on scene. Stay tuned for updates.
