GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Coroner's Office says that one person is dead after a fatal motorcycle wreck that occurred Sunday along Hunts Bridge Rd. near Rutledge Lake Rd.
According to the coroner, the driver of a 1994 Harley Davidson motorcycle ran off the side of the road and the driver was ejected from the vehicle. According to a report from the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at around 2:35 pm on Sunday.
SCHP says the driver was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.
There is currently no information on the identity of the victim.
SCHP says the incident remains under investigation.
We will update this story as more information comes in.
MORE NEWS: Gerry Marsden, lead singer of Gerry and the Pacemakers, dies at 78
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.