GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Coroner confirmed Saturday afternoon that they were investigating a fatal bicycle accident.
The Coroner said the incident took place along the Swamp Rabbit Trail near Watkins Bridge Road.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting the accident took place around 4 p.m.
It's unclear how the accident happened. The investigation is in its beginning stages.
The Greenville County coroner later identified the victim as 77-year-old Ellis Bailey of Greer. The coroner says he was crossing Watkins Bridge Roead when he was hit. Ellie was wearing a helmet, but pronounced dead on the scene at 1:16 p.m.
An autopsy is scheduled for June 24. The investigation is ongoing.
