GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office says one person has died after a collision on Interstate 85 Wednesday evening.
Highway Patrol indicates the collision, which was reported around 8:55 p.m., is near the mile marker 51 on the southbound lanes of the interstate.
Greenville County coroner Kent Dill tells FOX Carolina the collision involved two vehicles, one of which is a tractor trailer.
SCHP later released details surrounding the collision, which they say happened in slowing traffic.
According to troopers, both the driver of the 2018 Freightliner tractor trailer and the driver of the 2002 Volvo were driving south on I-85. The driver of the Volvo was behind the tractor trailer, and hit the tractor trailer from behind.
The driver of the Volvo, identified early Thursday morning as 21-year-old Jackson Eugene Cowdrey from Greer, was entrapped in the vehicle. He had to be mechanically extracted and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Dill indicated in a press release that Cowdrey tried to swerve right behind the tractor trailer to avoid hitting it.
Dill also identified Cowdrey as a student at Anderson University.
No charges were filed, but the collision remains under investigation by SCHP and the coroner's office.
