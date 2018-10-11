GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Authorities are investigating after a person was found dead in Westside Park Thursday evening.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed to FOX Carolina they had been summoned to the scene to begin the investigation.
Dispatchers tell us a caller reported finding the person's body near the Greenville County Aquatics Center, located at the park.
Investigators are working to determine a cause of death as well as the identity of the deceased.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.
