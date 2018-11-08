PELZER, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office says one person has been found dead at the scene of a burnt-out vehicle in Pelzer.
The office confirmed to FOX Carolina they were informed of the scene before 9:50 p.m. Thursday evening near Richey Road and Davis Road.
Greenville County deputies later confirmed they were called to the scene around 9:15 p.m. and found the car engulfed in flames. When they arrived, they say witnesses had already pulled someone from the car. The person was found deceased.
GCSO says they will continue to investigate.
