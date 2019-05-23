GREENVILLE COUNTY (FOX Carolina) - For 30 years investigators searched for Brook Graham- a mystery woman during a time when investigators found two dumped newborn babies.
"It was something new to me in my first newborn case," Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans said.
Back then, Evans worked both baby death cases as a deputy coroner.
"The biggest thing that we kinda clued into in hopes of being able to find a person responsible was the vacuum cleaner box," he said.
A man picking flowers found the baby girl who Greenville Police officers later named Julie Valentine. Investigators say DNA eventually led them to the baby's mother, Brook Graham.
"We're trying to stay abreast of all the new techniques," Evans said.
He said on April 15, 1989, nearly 10 months before the discovery of Julie Valentine, another dumped baby's body found- a baby boy.
"Two children playing in those woods found that baby," he said.
Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office say the children thought they found a baby doll off Bear Drive. Evans says for decades, both cases stuck with him. He says he and other investigators had a hard time because they also had children and these cases were his first cases involving the deaths of dumped babies.
"We just couldn't understand someone disposing of a possible healthy little baby in this manner," Evans said.
He says after the Julie Valentine case investigators thought it could be a copy cat, but had no idea the babies would be a brother and sister even though there were similarities in both cases.
"Due to the time-frame between the both of them we didn't think it was possible. Nine months, 27 days," Evans said.
Now, Graham is charged in both cases.
