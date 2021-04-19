GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Coroner's Office says that it is planning to to unveil its new Mobile Substance Abuse Education Unit on Thursday.
The unit is a 42 foot enclosed mobile trailer that is meant to educate the public about substance abuse, according to the coroner's office.
The coroner says that the trailer is equipped with interactive technology and displays that will increase the dangers of opioids and various other drugs. Some of the trailer's interactive components will include features like educational games, impairment goggles and a roadster cart that can simulate the effects of different substances, according to a release from the coroner.
Video testimonies from individuals and families affected by substance abuse will also be played during the interactive experience, the coroner says.
Part of the trailer will also be used for substance use counselors to provide assessments and interventions for those seeking help.
The coroner's office says that the trailer is the first of its kind in the Upstate.
The trailer will be unveiled at the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
