GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Greenville County Council approved a $50,000 Animal Care grant at the meeting.
The grant is from Maddie's Fund and will allow Greenville Animal Care to provide behavior training and support for dogs and cats most at risk of being surrendered to a shelter by an owner.
"A lot of times people feel as though they've exhausted everything. They cant afford to get any kind of training help," said Paula Church, community relations coordinator at Greenville Animal Care. "The ultimate goal is that that animal is not going to end up in the shelter."
Animal Care also received more than $12,000 in donations thanks to the Betty White Challenge.
