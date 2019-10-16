GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Greenville County Council has approved a resolution to give the City $26M.
This comes as a political showdown has been brewing the last couple of weeks. However, Tuesday even’s vote was unanimous across council.
“To see a unanimous vote, we took the high road and showed great leadership today,” said Councilman Ennis Fant.
The resolution was initially delayed in a 7-5 vote because members of the council felt the city wasn’t acting as an equal partner, especially since the city has not approved the zoning ordinance for the County Square project
Funding for the downtown convention center project will be done through city, county, state and private donors.
“The timing’s pretty critical on this because of the state funding component. They want to start working on this in Columbia before the state legislative starts in January,” said Greenville County Council Chairman Butch Kirven.
This resolution approval, in some ways, are tied to other projects.
“There’s some sort of linkage between the downtown conference center and university ridge,” Kirven said.
The South Carolina Art AMD Cultural Center, which will be along the Reedy River will include plans for two museums and a hotel.
Kirven says both sides working together for a common goal will help desired outcomes. “It’s going to take the city council and the county council to get everything across the goal line.”
Although an olive branch may have been extended with the approval of the resolution, there’s still one issue the county has.
Mandatory quotas.
Greenville Mayor Knox white has mandated a percentage of the University Ridge project for affordable housing.
“Because we have a carefully developed financial format to provide all the other benefits: the traffic mitigation, the streets and the open spaces in the public infrastructure,” said Kirven.
There’s no exact date when the funds will be released.
Kirven says no new taxes will be introduced and taxes will not be raised.
