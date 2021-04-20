GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Council is considering an ordinance in support of the second amendment.
If passed, the ordinance would block employees or officials who work for the county from creating rules or laws that restrict people’s right to bear arms under the Constitution.
The ordinance comes as the national debate heats up about gun legislation.
If passed, it would make Greenville County a right to keep and bear arms jurisdiction.
Under the ordinance, no agent, department, or official with Greenville County would be able to knowingly and willingly take part in any unlawful act when it comes to firearms or ammo.
If passed, county officials would not be able to place any taxes on firearms, impose any kind of registration or tracking system for guns, confiscate firearms, or pass any act forbidding gun ownership.
Some in the community say they support standing by the second amendment, but others say they would like to see some changes in our gun laws.
"Honestly I believe anybody has a right to have their guns and they shouldn't be infringed on. But I do also believe that as people in America there are certain guns that we shouldn't have especially on the higher tier, some automatic weapons," said Eli Shamainbille, who lives in Greenville Co.
Some also say the ordinance could impact other counties across the Upstate.
"You could think that it might be a cascade effect alright, if they start it here then what's stopping them from saying hey they're doing this over in Greenville lets follow suit and then it could be happening in Oconee County or in Pickens County or Anderson County. And so I think that it's something that should be taken very seriously," said Tony Robinson, who lives in Seneca.
The ordinance would not apply to people who are convicted felons or prohibited from having firearms at the federal level.
The Greenville County Council referred the ordinance to the Public Safety Committee at Tuesday's meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.