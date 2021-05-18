GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Greenville County Council announced at a meeting on Tuesday that May 16 - 22 is now Emergency Medical Services Week in Greenville County.
The County Council says Greenville County EMS responds to more than 65,000 calls per year. EMS also employs more than 300 people including paramedics, EMTs, communication specialists, operational support techs, and administrators, says the Council.
They say they want to honor the incredible talent, purpose and passion of all Greenville County EMS staff, and acknowledge their essential role in public health.
