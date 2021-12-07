The plan to extend the Parallel Parkway from Target down to Smith Hines Road is estimated to cost $121M. Fox Carolina's Grace Runkel tells us why drivers say it's worth it.

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- A $121 million project is in the works to help ease traffic on Woodruff Road. Greenville County Council members will take their first looks at funding the work tonight. 

The plan is to extend the Parallel Parkway, which runs between Verdae Boulevard and Woodruff Industrial Lane, down to Smith Hines Road. Essentially, giving drivers an alternate route stretching from Target to Taco La Barra. 

The project includes four traffic lanes, a multi-use path and two bridges over the interstates. 

Samantha Kelly describes driving down Woodruff Road as "absolute torture." When she can, she sticks to the Parallel Parkway. 

"That is the only way that we do any of these, you know, Costco, Magnolia Park, this whole area with Target and Trader Joe's," she said. "That's the route we go every single time so [the extension] would be awesome."

Currently, the plan is to split the cost of the project between three pools of money. The proposed breakdown looks like this:

Karen Marrett, who was making a trip to Trader Joe's from her home in Powdersville, said the investment is worth it. 
 
"I don't think we're getting any smaller. I think Greenville's growing," she said. 

