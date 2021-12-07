GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- A $121 million project is in the works to help ease traffic on Woodruff Road. Greenville County Council members will take their first looks at funding the work tonight.
The plan is to extend the Parallel Parkway, which runs between Verdae Boulevard and Woodruff Industrial Lane, down to Smith Hines Road. Essentially, giving drivers an alternate route stretching from Target to Taco La Barra.
The project includes four traffic lanes, a multi-use path and two bridges over the interstates.
Samantha Kelly describes driving down Woodruff Road as "absolute torture." When she can, she sticks to the Parallel Parkway.
Currently, the plan is to split the cost of the project between three pools of money. The proposed breakdown looks like this:
- Greenville-Pickens Area Transportation Study: $42 million
- Greenville County: $30 million
- SC State Infrastructure Bank: $49 million
