GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- During the Greenville County Council meeting on Tuesday, members voted to hold the decision on a $120 million bond for the county square's redevelopment.
The redevelopment motion process known as '10e University Ridge Economic Development Project' is on hold now until or before the second meeting in February, according to council members.
County councilman Joe Dill spoke to start the discussion, " I motion that we hold this for a meeting and/or a workshop that will get to the bottom of all this before we move forward. "
At the end of the discussion, eleven council members voted in favor of holding off on the million dollar bond decision for the redevelopment plan, and only one council member disagreed.
