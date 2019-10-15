GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The City of Greenville’s new convention center is getting a second chance tonight as county council votes whether or not to invest $26 million into the project.
Just two weeks ago the council voted against the investment, but county officials say this vote could end differently.
Chairman Butch Kirven previously told Fox Carolina the hold up with the convention center is tied to the city withholding approval on the County Square project – a $1 billion plan to redevelop the area along University Ridge that is set to include market-rate housing and high rises.
Mayor Knox White recently said he wants the county to include affordable housing in the plan. Kirven said they didn’t have room in the budget for that, but now he’s looking to make a deal.
The county will invest $2 million over five years into affordable housing near County Square in the Haynie-Sirrine neighborhood, according to a letter from Kirven to White.
In the letter, Kirven describe the issue as “contentious,” but said this “answers the objective interests of the City, the Haynie-Sirrine neighborhood, the County and its development partners.”
The $2 million investment comes on top of the $5 million investment in affordable housing the county was already planning on making over the next five years, as well.
I" am very pleased with the County’s offer. It will strengthen the Haynie-Sirrine neighborhood and put affordable housing where it is badly needed - in the downtown area," said White in a statement to Fox Carolina. "The City can leverage $2 million to assure as many as 150 or more units of affordable housing."
The new convention center is expected to be 65,000 square feet and include two museums, a hotel and residential space, according to county documents.
County council will vote on the convention center tonight at 6 p.m. The city council will take another look at the County Square project Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.