GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County council voted in favor of an ordinance that would unify the county's various sewer collection services during its meeting on Tuesday.
The vote was during the third reading of the ordinance. The proposed ordinance would consolidate Berea Public Service District, Gantt Fire, Sewer and Police District, Marietta Water, Fire, Sanitation, and Sewer District, Parker Sewer and Fire Sub-District, Taylors Fire and Sewer District, and Wade Hampton Fire and Sewer District into a Metropolitan Sewer Subdistrict.
The motion for the ordinance passed by a vote of 8-4.
Parker Sewer and Fire shared their thoughts on the vote in a statement opposing the passing of the ordinance.
"We have offered numerous times and asked to be part of efforts to create a better, coordinated sewer system in Greenville, but County Council has rebuffed those offers. The truth is that County Council and the dissolution proponents are not attempting to improve service or plan for growth. "
At the end of the statement, Parker Sewer and Fire announced that it intends to pursue legal action.
