GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County Council unanimously approved to move forward with an expansion project to help alleviate some traffic off Woodruff Road.
The council voted in favor for the Woodruff Road Expansion Project Tuesday night.
The cost of the project is $121 million. The state would cover 40-percent of the cost, the Greenville-Pickens Transportation Study would cover 35-percent and the county would cover the remaining 25-percent.
The project will add a four-lane bypass over a two-and-a-half mile stretch between Verdae Boulevard and Smith Hines Road.
The extension would follow Woodruff Road over Interstate 85 and 385 and let drivers out by Smith Hines Road right beside Taco La Barra, which is across the street from Walmart on Woodruff Road.
