GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Investigators from the Greenville County Sheriff's office says they are seeking information regarding Kareem McDowell, a 16-year-old runaway teenager.
Deputies say that McDowell was last seen on April 13. They describe him as 5'11" tall and 135 lbs.
According to deputies, he was wearing a black jacket with green shorts.
Investagators ask that anyone with information concerning McDowell to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME or for anyone who sees Kareem to call 911 immediately.
