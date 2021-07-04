GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for 12-year-old Conner James Dean, aka Wayden.
Deputies say that Wayden was last seen at around 1:00 p.m. yesterday near the 600 block of Scuffletown Road.
Wayden had previously ran away several days ago. He returned for a brief period of time yesterday but then ran away again, according to deputies.
Wayden was reportedly wearing a dark colored t-shirt, black pants and gray tennis shoes.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.
