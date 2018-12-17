Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville deputies have arrested two men after using facial recognition software.
Investigators with the Greenville Sheriff's Office say they arrested 37-year-old Charles Lee Pressley, Jr and 27-year-old Brian Lee Pressley in connection with a robbery and carjacking that occurred in the parking lot of an ABC liquor store on Augusta Road.
On December 7, deputies say around 1 p.m. the Pressley brothers went to the ABC store to make a purchase. Following the purchase police say Charles Pressley pulled a gun out forcing the victim to leave her car while his brother blocked her in using his vehicle.
Deputies say Charles attempted to get the victim to drive, but she refused to do so. Then, according to deputies, Charles tried to still the victim's purse, but she fought him off before the suspects gave up and fled without getting anything from the victim.
The sheriff's office says investigators identified the Pressley brothers using facial recognition software leading them to the arrests in the case.
Brian Pressley was arrested and charged with Kidnapping, Criminal Conspiracy, Attempted Robbery, Conspiracy to Commit Kidnapping and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime. He has since been released on a $65,000 bond.
Charles Pressley, who faces the same charges with the addition of Carjacking, is currently in the Anderson County Detention Center on unrelated charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.