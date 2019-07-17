GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a 17-year-old who they say ran away from his home.
According to deputies, Zashaun Ellison Smith left from his Rosalee Road home on July 16. They say he suffers from mental health disorders, and has expressed violent tendencies in the past.
Mr. Smith is described as standing around 5'4'' and weighing 148 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Smith's whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (864) 271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
