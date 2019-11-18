Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Greenville County are asking for help locating a missing, endangered man.
The sheriff's office says 67-year-old Jerry Wayne Croft was last seen Sunday around noon near his home on Hicks Road in Greenville.
According to deputies, Croft could be traveling in his vehicle, a green 2014 Kia Soul. He was last seen wearing a brown button up shirt and black dress pants.
The sheriff's office says Croft suffers from memory loss due to an injury two years ago.
Deputies say the most recent picture of Croft showed him with a beard, but said that photo dated back to two years ago. No photo was provided at the time deputies requested assistance locating him.
Anyone with information on Croft's whereabouts is asked to call the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
