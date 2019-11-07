Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.
Deputies say Cheyanna Faith Banks ran away from the Travelers Rest area on August 12, 2019.
Deputies say it's possible she is in the company of her 17-year-old boyfriend and his mother.
Deputies are asking anyone with information to call 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
More news: Police: Minor injury after car crashes into business on Pelham Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.