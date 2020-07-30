Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Greenville County are asking for the public's assistance locating a missing 66-year-old man.
The sheriff's office says Michael David Cooper was last seen around 8 a.m. on July 27. Deputies say he was discovered missing one day later at 8 a.m.
We're told he was last seen in the area of McKittrick Bridge Road in the Fountain Inn area.
We're told Mr. Cooper suffers a medical impairment affecting his bones. He is not believed to be traveling in a vehicle.
Cooper is described as standing 5'6" tall, weighing approximately 175 pounds with blue eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 864-271-5210 or 911 immediately.
