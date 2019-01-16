GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenville County crews took FOX Carolina from inside the classroom, to out on the driving track and shooting range.
It's where they simulated real life calls to help the public understand what they may face on some of their most challenging calls.
They say body camera footage and can show a lot when it comes to officer involved shootings. However, they say it doesn't not by any means show the whole truth.
"What I would like for everyone to know, is just because you see it on TV, it does not tell the whole story," Sgt. Shane Craig said.
Craig said when officers arrive on scene they have to make split second decisions, all the while dealing with high stress and resisting impulse reactions. The price they said is life.
Greenville County deputies said their goal is never aim to kill, rather aim to eliminate the threat. Craig said if a deputy can shoot a gun, knife or weapon out of a suspects' hands, then he applauds it. However, he said many times, there isn't enough time to be that precise and it is unrealistic.
In body camera footage, he said many times it looks as though the deputy continues to shoot even after a threat has been eliminated. Craig said there's a reason.
"Even when I've made the conscious effort to stop pulling the trigger, it's about a 1/3 of a second so I may fire one or two more rounds even after I made the decision to stop shooting," Craig said.
When someone loses their life in an officer involved shooting, it is not a good day on the force. Craig said the incident is highlighted and examined by not only SLED but the public. While it may seem like there are many officer involved shootings, Craig said the statistics may surprise you.
"What we know is about 1% of all arrests, we use force. That's striking someone, tasing someone, it's about 1% of all the arrest that we have. And out of that, it's about less than 1% of that one percent that we have to use deadly force," Craig said.
Craig suggests looking at body worn camera footage in its entirety, instead of a single clip featured and make your own decision.
